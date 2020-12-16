Covid-19 cases and deaths are declining in India, the Centre said on Tuesday. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states account for 56% of total active coronavirus cases in the country. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 71,356 active cases, 17,66,010 recoveries, and 48,339 deaths. Following behind is Kerala, where the number of active cases currently stands at 57,757, while 6,16,666 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 18,382 and the death toll climbed to 8,103 on Tuesday, the data showed.

Chhattisgarh coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,60,240, new cases 1,605, deaths 3,135, recovered 2,39,468, active cases 17,637, people tested so far 30,58,000.

Bengal currently has 20,663 active cases. The positivity rate in the state stands at 8.10 per cent.

While there is a continuous increasing trend in Covid cases and deaths globally, in contrast the scene in India is satisfying as the cases and deaths are declining, Dr V K Paul, member (health) at NITI Aayog said.

The total cases in India reached 99,06,165, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data released at 8 am on Tuesday.

The death toll mounted to 1,43,709. The total active cases in the country are at 3,39,820.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that a total of 15,55,60,655 samples tested for the novel coronavirus up to December 14. Of these, 9,93,665 samples were tested on Monday.

