OPEN APP
Home >News >India >5 states, UTs have no private facilities for vaccination: Govt data

New Delhi: With the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination opening up in less than two weeks for everyone above 18 years largely through private facilities, government data shows almost all small states and union territories are still entirely or mostly dependent upon government facilities.

According to the government's CoWIN portal, 13 small states and union territories have less than 10 private facilities where vaccination against COVID-19 infection is being conducted and out of these, five states and union territories have no private facilities for vaccination.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The states and union territories with less than 10 private facilities for vaccination are - Andaman and Nicobar (0 private facility), Arunachal Pradesh (0), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (2), Daman and Diu (0), Ladakh (0), Lakshadweep (0), Manipur (3), Meghalaya (7), Nagaland (4), Puducherry (7), Sikkim (1), Tripura (1) and Mizoram (2), according to the CoWIN portal's dashboard.

A senior health ministry official had earlier said some states and union territories have no private facilities conducting vaccination due to absence of such facilities there.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu is the only state in the country with over 1,000 private facilities conducting vaccinations. It has 1118 facilities.

In comparison, Delhi, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases have 817, 230, 1101 and 561 private facilities conducting vaccinations respectively.

The role of private facilities conducting vaccinations holds importance in view of the government's announcement to liberalise the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers in the third phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the third phase commencing from May 1, all above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID vaccination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Migrant workers stand on top of an overcrowded bus in Ghaziabad to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of covid.Premium Premium

Ghaziabad: Around 77,000 migrant workers sent home, says district admin

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST
The army further said that 'SeHAT OPD', an online Triservice Teleconsultation Service is functional for all serving personnel of Indian armed forces,Premium Premium

Army converts Delhi Base Hospital to Covid facility for its personnel, veterans

1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
New Delhi: A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.Premium Premium

Delhi: Every third person tested for covid found positive in last 24 hours

1 min read . 07:15 AM IST
With the additional purchase, the government said its vaccines portfolio will reach 9 million doses, enough for more than 90% of its population.Premium Premium

Panama to buy 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

1 min read . 07:08 AM IST

The announcement comes as India grappled to rein in the surging coronavirus infections that crossed 1.50 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout