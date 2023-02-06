5 things to know about Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej as he wins third Grammy Award
Kej has created music for over 3,000 ad jingles and Kannada films as well as releasing more than a dozen studio albums. He also composed the music for the 2011 Cricket World Cup opening ceremony.
Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej won his third Grammy award on Monday - the fourth Indian to ever win the prestigious musical accolade. The composer is also India's youngest awardee as well as being the ‘only living Indian with a hattrick’. The US-born artiste shared the award with The Police drummer Stewart Copeland for his album 'Divine Tides'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×