5 things to know about CP Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor named as Vice-Presidential candidate

The BJP on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) pick for the upcoming Vice President elections.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Here are five facts about the Vice President candidate.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? 5 facts to know 1.Born in 1957 in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, CP Radhakrishnan completed his studies from Chidambaram College in Coimbatore with a degree in BBA.

2. Radhakrishnan has always been passionate about sports—he was a college champion in table tennis, excelled as a long-distance runner, and also loved playing cricket and volleyball.

Also Read | CP Radhakrishnan's FIRST remark after NDA names him Vice Presidential candidate

3. He started as an RSS Swayamsevak, and became the State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. Between 2004 and 2007, Shri Radhakrishnan served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

4. Radhakrishnan is widely travelled, having visited countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond—including the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, the UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Japan.

5. From 2004 to 2007, CP Radhakrishnan served as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu State President. During his tenure, he led a 19,000 km-long ‘Ratha Yatra’ that spanned 93 days, raising issues such as interlinking India’s rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, abolishing untouchability, and tackling drug abuse. He also led two additional Padayatras to draw attention to other public causes.