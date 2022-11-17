5 things to know about CV Ananda Bose, the new West Bengal governor

Former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
The official statement further noted that Governor Bose's appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office. "The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.
It is interesting to note that Bose has worked as District Collector, and Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary in various ministries such as Education, Forest and Environment, Labour, and General Administration.
Further, Bose who joined as IAS in 1977, has also represented India in the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva and the International Fusion Energy Organisation, ITER, France. He was Chairman of the Atomic Energy Education Society.
The United Nations has also selected Bose's initiatives as 'Global Best Practice' four times. Government of India awarded him the National (Special) Habitat award.
Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July, when former Governor Jagdeep Dhankar quit to contest the election for the post of Vice President of India in July.
Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed Governor of West Bengal
-Recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship, Bose is also Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie
-The 71 year old former civil servant is also a housing expert, writer and orator. Further he has held the rank of Secretary to Government of India, Chief Secretary, and University Vice Chancellor
-Bose has published 32 books in several languages including English, Malayalam, and Hindi. He has published novels, short stories, poems, and essays
-CV Ananda Bose is the Chairman of the Habitat Alliance, in consultative status with UN and was member of the UN Habitat Governing Council.
-Bose was the Head of the Supreme Court Committee on the treasures of 'Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple'
