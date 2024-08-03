5 things to know about Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut travelling to space

The ISRO has selected Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla has been selected as the first Indian astronaut who will be travelling to space to ISS

Livemint
Published3 Aug 2024, 09:07 AM IST
ISRO has revealed the name of first two prime astronauts for India's mission to space
ISRO has revealed the name of first two prime astronauts for India’s mission to space(AP)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as the first Indian astronaut to be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) in an upcoming Indo-US mission. 

ISRO said in a statement on Friday that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been recommended as the primary astronaut, whereas Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair has been selected for the program as his backup.

Five things to know about Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

-Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was born on October 10, 1985 and was a Wing Commander before he was promoted to Group Captain. 

-The Indian Air Force officer was commissioned on June 17, 2006 in the fighter stream of IAF.

-Currently serving as a fighter combat test pilot in the Indian Air Force, Shukla has 2,000 hours of flying experience, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mig-21, Mig-29, An-32, Dornier, Hawk, and Jaguar. 

-His name has been recommended as the primary astronaut. Whereas Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan will be his backup for the emission. 

-After being recommended for space flight, Shubhanshu Shukla, along with Prashanth Balakrishnan, will commence his training for the mission in the first week of August 2024, ISRO said.

-Shukla is among the first four astronauts whose names were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in 2024 for India's first human spaceflight set to launch next year. Apart from Shukla and Balakrishnan, PM Modi announced the name of Group Kaptan Ajit Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 09:07 AM IST
HomeNewsIndia5 things to know about Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut travelling to space

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue