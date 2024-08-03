The ISRO has selected Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla has been selected as the first Indian astronaut who will be travelling to space to ISS

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as the first Indian astronaut to be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) in an upcoming Indo-US mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO said in a statement on Friday that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been recommended as the primary astronaut, whereas Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair has been selected for the program as his backup.

Five things to know about Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla -Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was born on October 10, 1985 and was a Wing Commander before he was promoted to Group Captain.

-The Indian Air Force officer was commissioned on June 17, 2006 in the fighter stream of IAF.

-Currently serving as a fighter combat test pilot in the Indian Air Force, Shukla has 2,000 hours of flying experience, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mig-21, Mig-29, An-32, Dornier, Hawk, and Jaguar.

-His name has been recommended as the primary astronaut. Whereas Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan will be his backup for the emission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-After being recommended for space flight, Shubhanshu Shukla, along with Prashanth Balakrishnan, will commence his training for the mission in the first week of August 2024, ISRO said.