5 top New Year resolutions for 2023 and how to keep them

5 top New Year resolutions for 2023 and how to keep them2 min read . 08:34 PM IST
Here is a list of the 5 most popular resolutions people make every year.
Here is a list of the 5 most popular resolutions people make every year.
With the New Year coming, it's time for making resolutions for the coming year. Some are new, and some are those that we could not achieve last year. Here is a list of the 5 most popular resolutions people make every year.
With the New Year coming, it's time for making resolutions for the coming year. Some are new, and some are those that we could not achieve last year. Here is a list of the 5 most popular resolutions people make every year.
This is always top on the list while making resolutions. Such resolutions include losing weight, gaining weight, starting to exercise, walking a particular distance every day, going on diet etc. It is always encouraging to make such targets, but make sure such goals are achievable. And the trick is to start slow so that you don't lose steam midway.
This is always top on the list while making resolutions. Such resolutions include losing weight, gaining weight, starting to exercise, walking a particular distance every day, going on diet etc. It is always encouraging to make such targets, but make sure such goals are achievable. And the trick is to start slow so that you don't lose steam midway.
Money-oriented goal is another target that many set for themselves as a new year resolution. If you are in your 20s and already thinking of setting such a goal for yourself, it is a huge leap towards adulthood. However, while setting money-oriented goals, remember to make them holistic. It should include budgeting, goal setting, savings and investment plans. Most importantly, follow a disciplined approach.
Money-oriented goal is another target that many set for themselves as a new year resolution. If you are in your 20s and already thinking of setting such a goal for yourself, it is a huge leap towards adulthood. However, while setting money-oriented goals, remember to make them holistic. It should include budgeting, goal setting, savings and investment plans. Most importantly, follow a disciplined approach.
In today's busy life, finding a perfect work-life balance is a challenge. Realising this, many people intend to focus on wellness, like practicing meditation, taking up a hobby, travelling etc. While this is a great resolution to set, the trick here is to find what works for you. For example, though practicing meditation is one of the best ways to find peace, it might not be the right journey for you. So try finding something that makes you happy and content.
In today's busy life, finding a perfect work-life balance is a challenge. Realising this, many people intend to focus on wellness, like practicing meditation, taking up a hobby, travelling etc. While this is a great resolution to set, the trick here is to find what works for you. For example, though practicing meditation is one of the best ways to find peace, it might not be the right journey for you. So try finding something that makes you happy and content.
In 24 hours' time, we find very little time for people who really matter to us. And New Year is a perfect time to make a promise to yourself to spend quality time with family and closest friends. For this, you don't need to spend hours and hours with them, but a few phone calls, and once-a-week meetings can give you much pleasure.
In 24 hours' time, we find very little time for people who really matter to us. And New Year is a perfect time to make a promise to yourself to spend quality time with family and closest friends. For this, you don't need to spend hours and hours with them, but a few phone calls, and once-a-week meetings can give you much pleasure.
Learning a new skill is on our list every year and, this goal is extremely essential for our growth. But don't make the mistake of learning career-oriented skills every year. Do make the effort to list fun skills too, like learning a new sport, a new dance form or it can also be joining a cooking class
Learning a new skill is on our list every year and, this goal is extremely essential for our growth. But don't make the mistake of learning career-oriented skills every year. Do make the effort to list fun skills too, like learning a new sport, a new dance form or it can also be joining a cooking class