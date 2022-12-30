5 top New Year resolutions for 2023 and how to keep them

Focusing on wellness

In today's busy life, finding a perfect work-life balance is a challenge. Realising this, many people intend to focus on wellness, like practicing meditation, taking up a hobby, travelling etc. While this is a great resolution to set, the trick here is to find what works for you. For example, though practicing meditation is one of the best ways to find peace, it might not be the right journey for you. So try finding something that makes you happy and content.