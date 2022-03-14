'5 tunnels and 22 major bridges': Gadkari shares update on Kiratpur-Nerchowk stretch in HP2 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Gadkari in his update said that the 4-laning of 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21) is scheduled to be completed by December 2022
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gadkari in his update said that the 4-laning of 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21) is scheduled to be completed by December 2022
Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Government of India, Nitin Gadkari on Monday took to microblogging site Twitter to share an update about the four laning of the 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21).
Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Government of India, Nitin Gadkari on Monday took to microblogging site Twitter to share an update about the four laning of the 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21).
Gadkari in his update said that the 4-laning of 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21) is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. He also mentioned that this project will boost tourism and ensure prosperity of the people of Himachal Pradesh.
Gadkari in his update said that the 4-laning of 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21) is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. He also mentioned that this project will boost tourism and ensure prosperity of the people of Himachal Pradesh.
The union minister mentioned that the travel time between Kiratpur to Kullu will be reduced to four hours only, with the completion of this project.
The union minister mentioned that the travel time between Kiratpur to Kullu will be reduced to four hours only, with the completion of this project.
Gadkari shared a picture with his tweet which showed the beautiful Satluj river taken from a higher angle. Lush green mountains could be seen on the other bank of the river.
Gadkari shared a picture with his tweet which showed the beautiful Satluj river taken from a higher angle. Lush green mountains could be seen on the other bank of the river.
The NH-21 is slated to connect Manali in Himachal Pradesh through this four laning process.
The NH-21 is slated to connect Manali in Himachal Pradesh through this four laning process.
“The ongoing work 4-laning of 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21) stretch connecting the mesmerising tourist place of Manali, Himachal Pradesh through 05 Tunnels and 22 Major Bridges over river Satluj in the lap of the Himalayas is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. This project will reduce journey time between Kiratpur to Kullu by upto 4 hours. It will boost tourism and ensure prosperity for the people of Himachal Pradesh.", Gadkari's tweet read.
“The ongoing work 4-laning of 48 km long Kiratpur Nerchowk (NH-21) stretch connecting the mesmerising tourist place of Manali, Himachal Pradesh through 05 Tunnels and 22 Major Bridges over river Satluj in the lap of the Himalayas is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. This project will reduce journey time between Kiratpur to Kullu by upto 4 hours. It will boost tourism and ensure prosperity for the people of Himachal Pradesh.", Gadkari's tweet read.
The Kiratpur Nerchowk will connect Manali through 5 tunnels and 22 major bridges, informed the union minister.
The Kiratpur Nerchowk will connect Manali through 5 tunnels and 22 major bridges, informed the union minister.
The 84-km long Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane project is one among four contiguous projects being carried out by the NHAI to widen the crucial Chandigarh-Manali road from Kiratpur in Punjab to Kullu in Himachal and cut down the distance between these two places.
The 84-km long Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane project is one among four contiguous projects being carried out by the NHAI to widen the crucial Chandigarh-Manali road from Kiratpur in Punjab to Kullu in Himachal and cut down the distance between these two places.
Work on the project from Kiratpur near the Punjab-Himachal border to Nerchowk in Mandi district via Bilaspur started in November 2013 and was expected to be completed in three years.
Work on the project from Kiratpur near the Punjab-Himachal border to Nerchowk in Mandi district via Bilaspur started in November 2013 and was expected to be completed in three years.
However, it was delayed due to financial crunch and finally abandoned by the concessionaire company in 2018. The NHAI later resumed the work in two phases – “brownfield alignment" on which the existing road had to be widened, and a 47 km-stretch of “greenfield alignment" falling in Bilaspur district, which had be to built afresh.
However, it was delayed due to financial crunch and finally abandoned by the concessionaire company in 2018. The NHAI later resumed the work in two phases – “brownfield alignment" on which the existing road had to be widened, and a 47 km-stretch of “greenfield alignment" falling in Bilaspur district, which had be to built afresh.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!