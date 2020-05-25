Bengaluru: A 5-year-old boy reunited with his parents today when he reached Bengaluru from New Delhi by a domestic flight. Vivan Sharma went on a small holiday to Delhi to visit his grandparents in February. However, that vacation got prolonged as a coronavirus lockdown was imposed pan India in March.

The child's mother who came to receive her son said, "My 5-year-old son has travelled alone from Delhi. He has come back to Bengaluru after 3 months."

Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLRairport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers. https://t.co/WJghN5wsKw — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) May 25, 2020

As soon as the government gave its green signal to operate domestic flights from May 25, his grandparents put him on the first flight out of Delhi heading to Bengaluru. The airline staff took care of the child very well and the family reunited on Monday morning in Bengaluru.

Domestic flights operated today for the first time since late-March, when the country went into lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus. Till 9 am today, Bengaluru airport had five flights in and 17 departures. Vihaan's flight was among them. Nine flights were cancelled.

The Karnataka government has said that the people coming from high Covid-19 prevalent states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh - would be required to undergo a seven-day "institutional quarantine" which will be followed by home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 69 more coronavirus cases were reported from Karnataka today, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 2,158, according to data released by state Health Department.

