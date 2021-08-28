World health organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan felicitated India on Saturday as the country administered a record one crore vaccine doses against Covid-19 in a single day.

Dr Swaminathan on Twitter wrote said that India has achieved 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult population to date.

“India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn - > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone," Swaminathan wrote on Twitter.

Besides, Chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora said it is a matter of pride for the Indian health system.

Dr Arora also said that the country hopes to vaccinate 1.25 crore in a single day soon. In order to achieve complete vaccination by the end of this year, the country has to give jabs to 1 crore daily until December 31.

PM Narendra Modi said that it was a momentous feat.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the achievement "a reflection of strong will and immense potential of new India".

Taking to Twitter, Shah said: "One crore vaccines in one day! This figure is a reflection of the strong will and immense potential of new India. New India under PM Modi's leadership has shown the world how a country can set an example in successfully fighting COVID with visionary and diligent leadership."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed the achievement as "historic" and congratulated the citizens of the country.

"Everyone's support. Development for all. Everyone's faith. Everyone's effort. This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in 1 day. The tireless work of health workers and PM @NarendraModi's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine determination is paying off," he tweeted in Hindi.

