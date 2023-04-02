50 arrested in raids after fresh violence in Nalanda

50 arrested in raids after fresh violence in Nalanda2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
- The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, has appealed to locals to maintain peace and not to be misled by rumours or fake news.
Following the Ram Navami celebrations in certain areas of Bihar, where two groups clashed, the state police have arrested more than 50 people in raids conducted last night, as reported by ANI.
Following the Ram Navami celebrations in certain areas of Bihar, where two groups clashed, the state police have arrested more than 50 people in raids conducted last night, as reported by ANI.
The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, has appealed to locals to maintain peace and not to be misled by rumours or fake news.
The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, has appealed to locals to maintain peace and not to be misled by rumours or fake news.
“A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people have been arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now 8 FIRs have been registered. An additional force to be deployed," Ashok Mishra added.
“A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people have been arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now 8 FIRs have been registered. An additional force to be deployed," Ashok Mishra added.
Mishra declared that the situation in Nalanda's Biharsharif is completely normal and further cautioned the public to not trust rumours and to remain calm.
Mishra declared that the situation in Nalanda's Biharsharif is completely normal and further cautioned the public to not trust rumours and to remain calm.
On March 31, incidents of clashes were reported in Biharsharif in Nalanda and Sasaram in Rohtas district, which happened to be on the itinerary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.
On March 31, incidents of clashes were reported in Biharsharif in Nalanda and Sasaram in Rohtas district, which happened to be on the itinerary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.
"The situation in Nalanda's Biharsharif is completely normal. We would like to urge the general public not to believe in rumours. Stringent action will be taken against those spreading rumours," stated Bihar Police in a tweet.
"The situation in Nalanda's Biharsharif is completely normal. We would like to urge the general public not to believe in rumours. Stringent action will be taken against those spreading rumours," stated Bihar Police in a tweet.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Biharsharif Sadar, Abhishek Palasi, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force in Nalanda.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Biharsharif Sadar, Abhishek Palasi, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force in Nalanda.
"The law and order situation in Biharsharif is back to normal. I appeal to people not to buy into rumours or misleading reports that may be floating around. Those found indulging in rumour-mongering will be taken to task," the SDM added.
"The law and order situation in Biharsharif is back to normal. I appeal to people not to buy into rumours or misleading reports that may be floating around. Those found indulging in rumour-mongering will be taken to task," the SDM added.
In response to the clashes that occurred in Biharsharif and Sasaram, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed concern and suggested that the incidents may not be natural, hinting that they may have been caused by someone deliberately trying to create unrest and disturb law and order in the region.
In response to the clashes that occurred in Biharsharif and Sasaram, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed concern and suggested that the incidents may not be natural, hinting that they may have been caused by someone deliberately trying to create unrest and disturb law and order in the region.
Bihar CM has dismissed any claims of law and order problems in the state, in light of the recent clashes in Biharsharif and Sasaram.
Bihar CM has dismissed any claims of law and order problems in the state, in light of the recent clashes in Biharsharif and Sasaram.
He also commented on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to cancel his scheduled visit to Sasaram, stating that it was a decision taken by the BJP.
He also commented on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to cancel his scheduled visit to Sasaram, stating that it was a decision taken by the BJP.