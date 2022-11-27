A total of 50 students of two schools in Assam's Charaideo district were fallen ill on Saturday purportedly after consuming iron-folic acid (IFA) tablets provided by Health department workers, said official sources, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The students were taken to the Sonari Civil Hospital for treatment. Later, they were discharged after getting recovered.

According to officials, a health workers' team from the Batau sub-centre under Patsaku Block primary health centre distributed IFA tablets to 75 students of Kheranipathar Lower Primary School and 26 students of Nimalia Lower Primary School.

The officials informed that the IFA tablets were distributed in presence of teachers and the children were advised not to consume them on an empty stomach, as per PTI reports.

After some time, the health team received information from the school authorities that two children from each school were vomiting and complaining of abdominal pain.

"They were immediately taken to Sonari Civil Hospital and further health intervention. Later, 48 more children were taken to the hospital for examination," a source told PTI.

The state's health department release stated that the situation is being closely monitored. IFA tablets are given to children by the government as iron-folic acid supplements.

