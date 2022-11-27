50 Assam students ill after consuming iron folic acid pills1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 06:45 AM IST
The students were taken to the Sonari Civil Hospital for treatment. Later, they were discharged after getting recovered.
A total of 50 students of two schools in Assam's Charaideo district were fallen ill on Saturday purportedly after consuming iron-folic acid (IFA) tablets provided by Health department workers, said official sources, as quoted by news agency PTI.