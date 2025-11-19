7 Maoists killed, 50 arrested in Andhra Pradesh a day after top commander Madvi Hidma's death

Seven Maoists were killed, and 50 others were arrested, in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after their top commander Madvi Hidma's death.

The police said that 7 Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire at Maredumilli, of which three were women.

One person was identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar, a native of Srikakulam. He was in-charge (ACM) for Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and specialised in technical things, arms manufacturing, communication, AP Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said based on preliminary information.

The identification process for the dead maoists is going on.

Meanwhile, the 50 CPI (Maoist) operatives were arrested across Krishna, Eluru, NTR Vijayawada, Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts. “These include three Special Zonal Committee members, 23 Platoon members, 5 Divisional Committee members and 19 Area Committee members.”

The detained individuals include senior Maoist leaders, logistics experts, communication operatives and armed platoon members, party members, many of whom were closely associated with Madvi Hidma, the central committee member of CPI Maoist Party, said Andhra Pradesh Police.

The official said that these arrests were made without causing any harm to the people.

The operation, the police said, has delivered a major blow to the organisation’s South Bastar and Dandakaranya networks.

Intelligence ADG Maheshchandra Laddha says, “There was another exchange of fire in the Rampachodavaram forest area of ​​the Andhra Pradesh Agency. At least six Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists.”

Laddha said it is better for the remaining Maoists to surrender. “Maoists are trying to enter AP from Chhattisgarh and Telangana. We have set up a tight surveillance and are monitoring their movements.”

He also said that he had launched an operation on November 17. “On the morning of the 18th, there was an exchange of fire in Alluri Seetharama Raju district. Central Committee member Hidma and five other Maoists were killed.”

Andhra Police also said that they seized a large amount of weapons and explosives from the Maoists we found. “Some Maoists fled after the encounter in Maredumilli on Tuesday. Teams have been deployed to arrest them too...”

On Tuesday, security forces neutralised Madvi Hidma, one of the most notorious Naxal commanders wanted in multiple cases of deadly attacks on security forces.

Hidma was eliminated days ahead of the November 30 deadline set by security agencies for his capture or neutralisation.

Hidma, accused of orchestrating over 26 armed assaults on security forces and civilians, was reportedly shot dead in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

Along with Hidma, his wife Raje and other members of the Maoist group, including Chelluri Narayana, and Tech Shankar were also killed.

