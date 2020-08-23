Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >50 deaths, 1,136 fresh virus cases in Punjab; infection tally 41,779
A medic wearing a PPE takes samples from daily wage workers

50 deaths, 1,136 fresh virus cases in Punjab; infection tally 41,779

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload in Punjab now stands at 41,779 with death toll reaching the mark of 1,086
  • So far, 26,528 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state

CHANDIGARH : Punjab on Sunday recorded its second highest fatality count after 50 more people died from coronavirus even as 1,136 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 41,779.

Punjab on Sunday recorded its second highest fatality count after 50 more people died from coronavirus even as 1,136 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 41,779.

According to a medical bulletin, the disease has claimed 1,086 lives in the state so far.

According to a medical bulletin, the disease has claimed 1,086 lives in the state so far.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Sunday, 19 deaths were reported from Patiala; nine from Ludhiana; seven from Jalandhar; six from Gurdaspur; two each from Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur; and one each from Fazilka, Kapurthala, Muktsar, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, it said.

The state had reported its highest 51 deaths on August 17.

Among districts which reported new cases were Ludhiana (242), Patiala (188), Jalandhar (107), Amritsar (68), Moga (60), Kapurthala (58), Sangrur (51) and Hoshiarpur (51).

A total of 2,226 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far, 26,528 people have been cured of it, the bulletin said.

There are 14,165 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to it.

Forty-six patients are on ventilator while 374 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. The state has so far collected 9,07,160 samples for testing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated