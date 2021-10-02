On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Rajasthan government has announced to give a 50% discount on khadi products till December 31.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that 35 per cent discount will be given by the state government while 15 per cent will be given by the central government from Gandhi Jayanti to December 31.

गांधी जयंती के अवसर पर आज से प्रदेश के सभी खादी संस्थानों में खादी उत्पादों पर 31 दिसम्बर तक 50% की छूट दी जाएगी। इसमें 35% छूट राज्य सरकार की ओर से और 15% छूट केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से दी जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister launched 'Prashasan -- Shahron Ke Sang' and 'Prashasan -- Gaon Ke Sang' campaign under which various relaxations will be given to people, including allocation of land lease.

He also virtually laid the foundation stone of Gandhi Darshan Museum and dedicated the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences at Jaipur on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The museum will be built in Central Park while research work related to Mahatma Gandhi will be conducted in the institute built at ₹1.07 crore in Kanak Bhawan. In a state-level function held at his official residence, Gehlot said the state government has decided to provide relief to the poor by giving them ‘pattas’ (land lease).

He expressed hope that the campaigns will be successful with public participation. On the occasion, he also handed over land lease documents to five beneficiaries.

