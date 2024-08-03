50 feared dead in cloudburst-affected Himachal areas, Baladi village cut-off from Kullu

  • The rescue operation is underway to search people who have gone missing after cloudburst in affected areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Earlier this week, a footbridge and three makeshift sheds, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.
At least 50 people are feared dead after cloudbursts in various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The rescue operation is underway to search people who have gone missing after the incident.

Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the official number of the people who have lost lives can only be declared after official confirmation and completion of rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Baladi Village in Kullu has been cut-off from road connectivity, electricity and water supply due to cloudburst.

“Seven houses and a primary school in our village have been washed away due to the flood,” a villager told ANI.

Though no casualties have been reported, villager said that there is no water supply, electricity or other facilities here.

"The government has sent no relief yet," he added.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh between August 3 and 10.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that a cloudburst occurred 2-3 days back over the Shrikhand mountain top. Due to this, areas in Rampur and Kullu have faced massive destruction.

"CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also visited the area. He took stock of the situation and briefed the officials. We have started setting up Bailey bridges at various locations. Police personnel are being deployed at various places. Administration is coordinating with everyone," he added.

What Vikramaditya Singh said:

The topmost priority of the state government is to retrieve the bodies and restore connectivity in the affected areas of the state as soon as possible.

Government is making all efforts to restore the connectivity in affected areas as soon as possible.

It is being feared that around 50 deaths have taken place, but it can only be officially confirmed after the rescue operations, ANI quoted Singhas saying.

The government has announced 50,000 as an immediate relief to the affected families

In future, more compensation will be provided to them.

Chief Minister Sukhu has also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this. We should get support from the Centre too, and we are demanding the same from the Government.

— NDRF, SDRF, State Police, Home Guard jawans are carrying out rescue operations together.

3 Aug 2024
