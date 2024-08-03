50 feared dead in cloudburst-affected Himachal areas, Baladi village cut-off from Kullu

At least 50 people are feared dead after cloudbursts in various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The rescue operation is underway to search people who have gone missing after the incident.

Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the official number of the people who have lost lives can only be declared after official confirmation and completion of rescue operations.

Also Read | Himachal cloudburst devours entire village; all houses except one wash away

Meanwhile, Baladi Village in Kullu has been cut-off from road connectivity, electricity and water supply due to cloudburst.

“Seven houses and a primary school in our village have been washed away due to the flood,” a villager told ANI.

Though no casualties have been reported, villager said that there is no water supply, electricity or other facilities here.

"The government has sent no relief yet," he added.

Also Read | Himachal Cloudburst: Dozens Missing After Cloudburst In Himachal

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Drone visuals from Baladi Village in Kullu where an incident of cloudburst took place pic.twitter.com/ArZ8zwTG31 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh between August 3 and 10.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that a cloudburst occurred 2-3 days back over the Shrikhand mountain top. Due to this, areas in Rampur and Kullu have faced massive destruction.

"CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also visited the area. He took stock of the situation and briefed the officials. We have started setting up Bailey bridges at various locations. Police personnel are being deployed at various places. Administration is coordinating with everyone," he added.

आज आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया। प्राकृतिक आपदा ने कई परिवारों को ख़त्म कर दिया है।



प्रदेश के लिए यह कठिन समय है। हमारी सरकार इस कठिन समय में प्रभावित लोगों के साथ है और पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्यों में जुटी है।



~ मुख्यमंत्री ठाकुर सुखविंदर सिंह सुक्खू pic.twitter.com/lZj7FmSjZn — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) August 2, 2024

What Vikramaditya Singh said: — The topmost priority of the state government is to retrieve the bodies and restore connectivity in the affected areas of the state as soon as possible.

— Government is making all efforts to restore the connectivity in affected areas as soon as possible.

— It is being feared that around 50 deaths have taken place, but it can only be officially confirmed after the rescue operations, ANI quoted Singhas saying.

— The government has announced ₹50,000 as an immediate relief to the affected families

— In future, more compensation will be provided to them.

— Chief Minister Sukhu has also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this. We should get support from the Centre too, and we are demanding the same from the Government.