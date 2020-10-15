Home >News >India >50 Indians stranded in Dubai airport over non-compliance of immigration rules
Of the 100-odd Indians stuck at the airport on Wednesday, nearly 40 of them have flown back to India.
Of the 100-odd Indians stuck at the airport on Wednesday, nearly 40 of them have flown back to India.

50 Indians stranded in Dubai airport over non-compliance of immigration rules

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 09:00 PM IST PTI

Over 100 Indians -- predominantly jobseekers -- arrived in Dubai on Wednesday and were found unable to meet the entry criteria

Over 50 Indian travellers were stranded at the Dubai International Airport on Thursday after they failed to comply with the UAE government's immigration rules, according to a media report.

Over 100 Indians -- predominantly jobseekers -- arrived in Dubai on Wednesday and were found unable to meet the entry criteria, The Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) confirmed about 100 Indians were among the 500 people stranded in the Dubai airport.

The directorate said the entry requirement for tourist visa-holders included passenger carrying hotel reservation or a relative's reference, and a return ticket booking.

Of the 100-odd Indians stuck at the airport on Wednesday, nearly 40 of them have flown back to India, the newspaper reported.

"The consulate was notified of their status through our helpline. Our sources say at least 14 were allowed entry into Dubai, however the remaining have been stuck there since last night. Unconfirmed sources have said at least 50 have been denied entry and they have returned to India," Neeraj Agarwal, Consul (Press, Information, and Culture) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, told The Khaleej Times.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Dubai recently introduced the ‘Dubai Assured’ stamp to certify that establishments have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19. (Bloomberg)

Dubai launches virtual working programme for overseas professionals

1 min read . 06:22 AM IST
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture. (REUTERS)

UAE says OPEC+ plans to ease oil cuts from January as agreed

1 min read . 13 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout