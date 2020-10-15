50 Indians stranded in Dubai airport over non-compliance of immigration rules

Over 50 Indian travellers were stranded at the Dubai International Airport on Thursday after they failed to comply with the UAE government's immigration rules, according to a media report.

Over 100 Indians -- predominantly jobseekers -- arrived in Dubai on Wednesday and were found unable to meet the entry criteria, The Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) confirmed about 100 Indians were among the 500 people stranded in the Dubai airport.

The directorate said the entry requirement for tourist visa-holders included passenger carrying hotel reservation or a relative's reference, and a return ticket booking.

Of the 100-odd Indians stuck at the airport on Wednesday, nearly 40 of them have flown back to India, the newspaper reported.

"The consulate was notified of their status through our helpline. Our sources say at least 14 were allowed entry into Dubai, however the remaining have been stuck there since last night. Unconfirmed sources have said at least 50 have been denied entry and they have returned to India," Neeraj Agarwal, Consul (Press, Information, and Culture) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, told The Khaleej Times.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

