50 Indians stranded in Dubai airport over non-compliance of immigration rules

"The consulate was notified of their status through our helpline. Our sources say at least 14 were allowed entry into Dubai, however the remaining have been stuck there since last night. Unconfirmed sources have said at least 50 have been denied entry and they have returned to India," Neeraj Agarwal, Consul (Press, Information, and Culture) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, told The Khaleej Times.