Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

50 lakh Indians died during second Covid wave due to Centre's wrong decisions: Rahul Gandhi

50 lakh Indians died during second Covid wave due to Centre's wrong decisions: Rahul Gandhi

In another tweet, Gandhi talked about the central government saying no to any compensation to those who lost their lives during the farmers' protest.
1 min read . 10:08 PM IST PTI

  • Gandhi shared on his Twitter handle a new study by the Centre for Global Development which reported excess mortality estimates from three different data sources from the start of the pandemic through June 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around 50 lakh Indians died during the second wave of COVID-19 infection due to "wrong decisions" of the Union government.

India has officially reported around 4.18 lakh Covid deaths in the country so far.

Gandhi shared on his Twitter handle a new study by the Centre for Global Development which reported excess mortality estimates from three different data sources from the start of the pandemic through June 2021. 

"The truth. GOI's wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers," he tweeted while sharing the study.

In another tweet, Gandhi talked about the central government saying no to any compensation to those who lost their lives during the farmers' protest.

"Everything is recorded in the tears of those who have lost their loved ones," he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag 'farmers protest'.

