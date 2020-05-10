Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Andhra almost touched the 2000 mark as 50 more persons tested positive for the novel virus on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 1980. Number of covid-19 patients in AP has been going up by 50 to 80 a day from the past few weeks. However, in a silver lining, the recovery rate among patients also rose to 46% as 38 more people recovered on the same day and were discharged from hospitals.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, the latest 50 cases were detected from the districts of Anathapur (5), Chittoor (16), Guntur (6), Kadapa (1), Krishna (1), Kurnool (13), Nellore (5), Prakasam (5) and Visakhapatnam (1) districts. As of Sunday, out of the total 1980 covid-19 cases, 1010 (51%) active cases, while 887 (46%) patients in total have been discharged from various hospitals post recovery. Another patient also succumbed to the virus in AP, taking the total death toll to 45.

Kurnool and Guntur districts in AP together account for nearly half or 48% (948) of covid-19 patients in AP, where out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (566) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (382), Krishna (339) and Chittoor (112). These four districts account for 1399 of the total 1980 cases in the state. The latest 50 cases were detected from a pool of 8666 samples which were sent for testing.

While the state government has ramped up its testing, AP has been detecting about 50 to 80 new cases per day over the last few weeks. A day earlier, the AP government, in a statement, claimed that the number of tests per million (population) in the state is 3,091 followed by Tamil Nadu (2,799) and Rajasthan (1,942). The state government is also gearing up handle the first batch of foreign returnees from various countries and has set up all the screening and medical facilities that are required.

The first batch of people, including those from the US, would be landing in AP on Monday, said a statement from chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office on Sunday. People coming back to the State will be sent to dedicated quarantine centers soon after their landing at the airport.

During a review meeting with the officials of the health department Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to arrange a special transport facility for the foreign returnees from the airport to the quarantine center. Officials said that arrangements were made at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada airports for the returnees. All expenses will be borne by the state.

Briefing on the future course of action, government officials told the chief minister that all those entering the state will be constantly monitored and tracked through an App (developed for the purpose) until they reach their destination. In addition to this, their details will be shared with local health workers, village volunteers to check over their health conditions.

