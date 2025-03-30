50 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur hours before PM Modi’s visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday informed that fifty Naxalites had surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. Among the fifty Naxalites were 14 with a cumulative reward of ₹68 lakh on their heads.

The Union minister and BJP leader hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Modi ji's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amit Shah urged other Naxals to give up arms, “I once again appeal to the rest of the people to give up arms and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country, this is our resolution.”

The fifty Naxalites laid down arms in front of senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"They surrendered citing the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of tribals by senior cadres of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) as well as differences brewing within the movement. They are also impressed by security forces setting up camps and the 'Niya Nellanar' (your good village) scheme under which forces and the administration are providing basic amenities in remote areas," Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Also Read | Govt aiming to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 elections: Amit Shah

On 29 March, 15 Maoists surrendered in the Dantewada district, a move facilitated by the 'Lon Varratu' (Come Back Home) campaign launched by senior police officers and supported by the Chhattisgarh Government's Rehabilitation Policy.

Naxalism got encouragement due to Congress' policies: Modi me Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Naxalism got encouragement for decades in Chhattisgarh and other states due to policies of Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Mohbhattha village in Bilaspur district, Modi said the situation is rapidly changing and a new era of peace is setting in Naxal-affected areas.

"Over the decades, Naxalism got encouragement in many states including Chhattisgarh due to policies of Congress. Whichever region lagged in development, Naxalism flourished there, but what did the party that ran the government for 60 years do? It declared such districts as backward and turned away from its responsibility," he said.

He said many mothers lost their beloved sons and many sisters lost their brothers (in Maoist violence).