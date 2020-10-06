50% occupancy, staggered show timings as movie theatres open on 15 October

As a part of Unlock-5, Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry today released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls and theatres, which are reopening from October 15.

According to the SoPs, only 50 per cent seating will be allowed of the total capacity and alternate seats will be left vacant for social distancing. Besides this, face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls.

"All COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by Information and Broadcasting Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres," said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Here are the guidelines for reopening movie theatres:

-Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50%

-Adequate physical distancing while seating

-Seats 'Not to be oocupied' shall be marked as such

-Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers

-Installation and use of Arogya Setu app shall be advised to all

-Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed.

-Self monitoring of health and reporting any illness

-Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens

-Digital modes of payments to be encouraged

-Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas

-Sufficient numbers of counters at the box office shall be opened

-Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission

-Floor markers shall be used for physical dkistancing for queue management at box office

-Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid overcrowding

-Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall.

-Multiple sale counters for food and beverage.

-Measures for the safety of sanitization of staff such as adequate provision for gloves,boots, masks, PPE, etc.

-Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing

-Covid-19 related stigmatization or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly.

-Temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius

-Public service announcement on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

