NEW DELHI : Amidst rising cases of Omicron, the new highly mutant coronavirus variant, the central government on Sunday said that 50% of India’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against covid-19.

With country’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination count breached 128 crores, the Union Health Ministry said that about 84.8% of India’s eligible adult population has received the first dose of covid-19 vaccine. "Congratulations India.It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Union health ministry in a separate statement said that more than 138 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 21.13 Crores balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the government said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from April 1st 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. In a significant development, the government later also announced to provide free covid-19 vaccines to all adults from 21st June.

Meanwhile, over 8,895 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s Active Caseload presently stands at 99,155. Active cases constitute 0.29% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry data showed. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,26,064 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.72 Crores cumulative tests, according to the union health ministry data.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 0.80% remains less than 1% for the last 21 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.73%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 62 days and below 3% for 97 consecutive days now. Even though the covid-19 epidemic curve continues to bend downsides, omicron has raised fresh concerns for India with cases continuously rising in different states. Over 12 people have been reported to be inflicted with omicron. Maharashtra reported over 7 cases of omicron. “Four persons in Pune who returned from foreign tours and three of their close contacts have tested positive for the Omicron variant," said the Maharashtra health department.

The new variant also hit the national capital om Sunday with a 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania testing positive for Omicron. The patient is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital and has mild symptoms. At least 12 samples had been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)and the patient an Indian who had returned from Tanzania a few days ago was found to be infected with omicron.

"So far, 17 patients of Covid-19 and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report," Sateyndra Jain, Delhi Health Minister said. Similarly, nine persons also tested positive for omicron in Jaipur, Rajasthan according to state health officials. The patients include four members of a family who had recently returned from South Africa. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!