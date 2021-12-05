50% of India’s eligible population fully vaccinated against covid-19: govt

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 0.80% remains less than 1% for the last 21 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.73%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 62 days and below 3% for 97 consecutive days now. Even though the covid-19 epidemic curve continues to bend downsides, omicron has raised fresh concerns for India with cases continuously rising in different states. Over 12 people have been reported to be inflicted with omicron. Maharashtra reported over 7 cases of omicron. “Four persons in Pune who returned from foreign tours and three of their close contacts have tested positive for the Omicron variant," said the Maharashtra health department.

