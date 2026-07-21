50% reservation, age relaxation: Centre announces new recruitment category for ex-Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

The Centre has announced a new recruitment category for Ex-Agniveers applying for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Rifleman in the Assam Rifles, introducing a series of benefits, including reservation, age relaxation and exemptions from parts of the recruitment process.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

50% Of Vacancies Reserved According to the government, Ex-Agniveers will be eligible for reservation in recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs and Rifleman in the Assam Rifles.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the new recruitment category for Ex-Agniveers in CAPFs? ⌵ The Centre has introduced a new recruitment category for Ex-Agniveers, allowing them to apply for posts of Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs and Rifleman in Assam Rifles, with benefits like 50% reservation in vacancies. 2 Why did the government implement reservations and age relaxations for Ex-Agniveers? ⌵ The government aims to support Ex-Agniveers transitioning to civilian roles after their service under the Agnipath scheme by providing them with recruitment benefits such as age relaxation and exemptions from certain tests. 3 How does the age relaxation work for Ex-Agniveers applying for the police force? ⌵ Ex-Agniveers are offered a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit and an additional five years of relaxation for candidates from the first batch. 4 What exemptions are provided in the recruitment process for Ex-Agniveers? ⌵ Ex-Agniveers are exempt from the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and the written examination when applying for the specified posts. 5 Should Ex-Agniveers be aware of the dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing established by the Ministry of Home Affairs? ⌵ Yes, Ex-Agniveers should be aware of the dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing, as it is designed to coordinate their future progression after completing their tenure under the Agnipath scheme.

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As per the PIB release, the provisions include: Reservation of 50% of vacancies.

Three-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit.

An additional age relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit for candidates from the first batch of Ex-Agniveers.

Exemption from the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the written examination. The government said these provisions have been introduced under a newly created Ex-Agniveer category for recruitment to the two posts.

Dedicated Ex-Agniveer Wing Established The Ministry of Home Affairs has also established a dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing to coordinate the future progression of Ex-Agniveers after they complete their tenure under the Agnipath scheme.

The PIB release stated: "Further, a dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing under Ministry of Home Affairs has been established for the purpose of coordinating further progression of Ex-Agniveers."

It added that the first batch of Agniveers is yet to complete its term of engagement.

"As of now, the first batch of agniveers have not yet completed their term of engagement."

Government's Statement In Parliament The announcement was made by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

According to the PIB release, Rai said: "The Government has created a new category of Ex-Agniveer in the recruitment of the post of Constable (General Duty)/ Rifleman in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles (CAPFs & AR) respectively with the following provisions for them:

Reservation of 50% of vacancies.

3 Years relaxation in prescribed upper age limit. Further, age relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers; and

Exemption from the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written examination."