50% reservation, age relaxation: Centre announces new recruitment category for ex-Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

The Centre has announced a new recruitment category for Ex-Agniveers applying for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Rifleman in the Assam Rifles, introducing a series of benefits, including reservation, age relaxation and exemptions from parts of the recruitment process.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
According to the government, Ex-Agniveers will be eligible for reservation in recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs and Rifleman in the Assam Rifles.
Quick answers to key questions
The Centre has introduced a new recruitment category for Ex-Agniveers, allowing them to apply for posts of Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs and Rifleman in Assam Rifles, with benefits like 50% reservation in vacancies.
The government aims to support Ex-Agniveers transitioning to civilian roles after their service under the Agnipath scheme by providing them with recruitment benefits such as age relaxation and exemptions from certain tests.
Ex-Agniveers are offered a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit and an additional five years of relaxation for candidates from the first batch.
Ex-Agniveers are exempt from the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and the written examination when applying for the specified posts.
Yes, Ex-Agniveers should be aware of the dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing, as it is designed to coordinate their future progression after completing their tenure under the Agnipath scheme.
The government said these provisions have been introduced under a newly created Ex-Agniveer category for recruitment to the two posts.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also established a dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing to coordinate the future progression of Ex-Agniveers after they complete their tenure under the Agnipath scheme.
"Further, a dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing under Ministry of Home Affairs has been established for the purpose of coordinating further progression of Ex-Agniveers."
It added that the first batch of Agniveers is yet to complete its term of engagement.
"As of now, the first batch of agniveers have not yet completed their term of engagement."
The announcement was made by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.
"The Government has created a new category of Ex-Agniveer in the recruitment of the post of Constable (General Duty)/ Rifleman in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles (CAPFs & AR) respectively with the following provisions for them:
The latest announcement comes as the government outlines the post-service pathway for Agniveers, who are recruited under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme for a fixed tenure before a majority transition to civilian careers.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.