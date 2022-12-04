Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  50% voter turnout till 5.30 pm in Delhi MCD polls, voting open till later: Key updates

1 min read . 08:48 PM ISTLivemint
The incumbent BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress locked in a keen three-cornered contest for the 250 MCD wards this year.

The polling process kicked off amid tight security arrangements on a chilly Sunday morning in the national capital.

The voters' turnout for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stood at 50% (approx) on Sunday evening, State Election Commission informed. However, polling was underway beyond the scheduled closing time of 5.30 pm and different booths across Delhi were still open.

Here are a few key updates: 

  • The polling kicked off at 8 am and was to end at 5:30 pm.
  • The polling process kicked off amid tight security arrangements on a chilly Sunday morning in the national capital.
  • The incumbent BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress locked in a keen three-cornered contest for the 250 MCD wards this year.
  • At around 4 PM, the polling percentage stood at 45%. Despite the high-pitched campaign by the AAP and the BJP, it was quite a lukewarm response. 
  • On Sunday, the overall voter turnout on Sunday was only about 30%
  • This was a marginal improvement from an even poorer turnout of 18% till 12 noon and just 9%till 10.30 am.
  • The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

Seeking to put the AAP on the defensive during the campaign phase, the BJP released several video clips purportedly showing jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving privileged treatment behind bars.

Seeking to put the AAP on the defensive during the campaign phase, the BJP released several video clips purportedly showing jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving privileged treatment behind bars.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the civic polls, the state poll panel had informed earlier, adding that a total of 1,349 candidates, across parties, are in the fray this year.

The state poll panel had further informed that it had set up 13,638 polling stations for civic elections, adding that a sizeable workforce of election functionaries and security agencies had put in a lot of effort in making the necessary poll preparations.

(With inputs from agencies)

