50% voter turnout till 5.30 pm in Delhi MCD polls, voting open till later: Key updates1 min read . 08:48 PM IST
The polling process kicked off amid tight security arrangements on a chilly Sunday morning in the national capital.
The voters' turnout for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stood at 50% (approx) on Sunday evening, State Election Commission informed. However, polling was underway beyond the scheduled closing time of 5.30 pm and different booths across Delhi were still open.
Seeking to put the AAP on the defensive during the campaign phase, the BJP released several video clips purportedly showing jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving privileged treatment behind bars.
Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the civic polls, the state poll panel had informed earlier, adding that a total of 1,349 candidates, across parties, are in the fray this year.
The state poll panel had further informed that it had set up 13,638 polling stations for civic elections, adding that a sizeable workforce of election functionaries and security agencies had put in a lot of effort in making the necessary poll preparations.
(With inputs from agencies)
