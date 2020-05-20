DELHI : 500 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Delhi, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Delhi to 10,554. Among the total people infected as on date, 4,750 have recovered and 168 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 10554 cases reported in the state. Central Delhi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 11 districts in Delhi have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Delhi's 10,554 cases put it at number 4 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share Via