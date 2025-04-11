5,000 agitators sit on railway track, affect train services in West Bengal’s Farakka-Azimganj section

Owing to obstruction and vandalism by a group of people between Dhuliandanga and Nimtita stations in West Bengal, the train services were disrupted in the New Farakka-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway on Friday, PTI quoted an official as saying.

According to the Eastern Railway official, as quoted by the PTI, four express trains were diverted through different routes, while two other passenger trains were cancelled, citing the blockade due to non-railway causes which started at 2.46 pm.

The official press release by the Eastern Railways said, as quoted by Times of India, "It has been reported that about 5000 people have gathered and squatted on the Railway track between Dhulianganga and Nimtita stations affecting train movement in the section. 53434 DN Barharwa Ajimganj passenger also detaining at Ballalpur for non-availability of path."

The release added that due to the obstruction, the services of DN Kamakhya - Puri Express were affected.

"Train services in Azimganj - New Farakka section of the Eastern Railway has been affected today (11.4.2025) as a group of people squatting on Railway track obstructing the movement of 15644 DN Kamakhya - Puri Express near Dhulianganga station from 14.46 hrs., on non-railway cause," added the release.

"RPF, GPF and local police are at the site for negotiations with the agitators who have obstructed train movements on Non-Railway cause. Eastern Railway expressed deep concern for such obstruction to train movement which not only affects the punctuality but also creates troubles for lots of passengers who are on board."

Trains cancelled: Meanwhile, Eastern Railway CPRO Diptimoy Dutta informed that the agitators also damaged the gate number 43. He added two trains have been cancelled, while five trains have been diverted.

Owing to the blockade, 13465 Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express, 13141 Sealdah-New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express, 15644 Kamakhya-Puri Express and 13432 Balurghat-Nabadwip Dham Express were diverted via Rampurhat, the official said.

The 53029 Azimganj-Bhagalpur Passenger and 53435 Katwa–Azimganj Passenger were cancelled due to the agitation.

"They have damaged the gate number 43. The railway track is intact so far... Two trains were cancelled, and two were short-terminated. Around five trains were diverted..Eastern Railway is concerned about obstructing the railway tracks," TOI quoted Dutta as saying.