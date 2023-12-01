‘500,000 jobs via PLI for cellular phone cos’
Due to PLI, the incremental job creation in the mobile industry is 5 lakh and I’m confident that the number will increase in the next five years, said telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
NEW DELHI : India’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phone manufacturing had generated 500,000 jobs, telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Thursday, at the inauguration of the Padget Electronics’ new manufacturing plant which will make 25 million phones a year.