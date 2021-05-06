Hit hard by the pandemic, local people have been claiming that there is a shortage of healthcare resources like medicines, oxygen and hospital beds, even as the district administration refuted them.
The multi-specialty Asclepius Hospital is located at Haldoni Mod in Greater Noida and is admitting patients from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Delhi, a statement said.
The hospital's managing partner, Amit Jaiswal, said they installed dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants to overcome the oxygen crisis being faced in the Delhi-NCR.
“We are producing 9,000 litres of oxygen every 90 minutes," Jaiswal claimed. PTI KIS IJT