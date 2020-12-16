50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi today and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India-Pakistan war, the Ministry of Defence said. Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.