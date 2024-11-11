Marital rape criminalisation to Google antitrust: High profile cases 51st Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will hear

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in the 51st Chief Justice of India, succeeding DY Chandrachud. He will oversee significant cases, including those involving Google's antitrust issues and marital rape, during his six-month tenure.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Here are details about multiple high-profile cases he is set to hear in coming months.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Here are details about multiple high-profile cases he is set to hear in coming months.(PTI)

Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on Monday. CJI Sanjiv Khanna is was part of key landmark judgements, including electoral bonds scheme, abrogation of Article 370, etc.

Unlike his predecessor DY Chandrachud, who served a two-year term, Sanjiv Khanna is set to hold the CJI post for six months. During his tenure, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear key landmark judgements that may immensely impact our lives.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna takes over as the new CJI today: High-profile cases listed in coming months

After taking over the charge of the new CJI, Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear several high-profile cases, including Google's Android dominance lawsuit, the criminalisation of marital rape, and the e-gaming retrospective taxation issue, NDTV Profit reported. Here are the details about these cases.

Also Read | Meet India’s New CJI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath today, 5 things to know

Criminalisation of marital rape case

The Supreme Court, on October 23, adjourned the hearing of a batch of petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape. The case was adjourned for four weeks and is likely to be heard by the SC bench, including CJI, in November or December. So far, no information is available about the hearing date of the marital rape case.

CJI DY Chandrachud deferred the hearing of the case, citing that the hearing of the case wouldn't be completed before November 10, his retirement day.

Also Read | Chandrachud’s father wanted him to keep small Pune flat till last day as judge

Google's antitrust case

The Supreme Court is likely to hear Google's appeal against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order in January 2024. The apex court will decide on Google's plea challenging the NCLAT's decision to uphold the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) fine of 1,338 crore for anti-trust violations.

The hearing was initially scheduled for October 11 but was postponed due to constitution bench hearings, Outlook reported.

According to The Indian Express, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Google 1,337.76 crore in October 2022 after finding the search giant guilty of abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

Also Read | Google’s antitrust battles may drag on for years, says CEO Sundar Pichai

The CCI had also ordered Google to give users a choice in selecting a default search engine while setting up their devices. Later, the tech giant moved to NCLAT against CCI fine, where the former upheld the decision. Now, the antitrust dispute between Google and NCLAT is pending in Supreme Court.

E-gaming retrospective taxation

Another major case, which is set to be heard by the SC bench-led by the CJI, is a set of petitions from gaming companies against Goods and Services Tax (GST) notices. According to CNBC TV 18, the pending case in SC involves pleas challenging GST notices worth over 1.12 lakh crore.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Marital rape criminalisation to Google antitrust: High profile cases 51st Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will hear

