Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  51 lakh Punjab households to get free electricity from Sept 1: CM Bhagwant Mann

51 lakh Punjab households to get free electricity from Sept 1: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
2 min read . 11:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • Last month, the Punjab cabinet accorded approval to giving 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state's 51 households will get zero electricity bills from September 1.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state's 51 households will get zero electricity bills from September 1.

The Punjab CM on Friday dedicated 66 KV Butaari-Beas line to the people and said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide 600 units of free power per billing cycle to every section of society.

The Punjab CM on Friday dedicated 66 KV Butaari-Beas line to the people and said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide 600 units of free power per billing cycle to every section of society.

He said that due to this "pro-people initiative" 51 lakh households out of a total 74 lakh will get zero electricity bills from September.

He said that due to this "pro-people initiative" 51 lakh households out of a total 74 lakh will get zero electricity bills from September.

Last month, the Punjab cabinet accorded approval to giving 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1.

Last month, the Punjab cabinet accorded approval to giving 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1.

The state has a two-month billing cycle for power supply.

The state has a two-month billing cycle for power supply.

Mann claimed that for the first time farmers of the state have got regular, uninterrupted, and surplus power.

Mann claimed that for the first time farmers of the state have got regular, uninterrupted, and surplus power.

On the 66 KV line, he said that this important line that will regularly illuminate 70 villages of the border districts had been hanging in fire for the last decade.

On the 66 KV line, he said that this important line that will regularly illuminate 70 villages of the border districts had been hanging in fire for the last decade.

According to Mann, the total expenditure incurred on the project has been 4.40 crore. And added that the project will benefit more than 2 lakh consumers who will no longer have to face power cuts or overloading.

According to Mann, the total expenditure incurred on the project has been 4.40 crore. And added that the project will benefit more than 2 lakh consumers who will no longer have to face power cuts or overloading.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister said 6,000 posts of Anganwadi workers will be filled in the state.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister said 6,000 posts of Anganwadi workers will be filled in the state.

The chief minister said the government has set the wheels in motion to complete the recruitment process within 45 days.

The chief minister said the government has set the wheels in motion to complete the recruitment process within 45 days.

He said the entire recruitment will be based on merit and will be done in a transparent and fair manner, for which a mechanism is being evolved.

He said the entire recruitment will be based on merit and will be done in a transparent and fair manner, for which a mechanism is being evolved.

Mann said 4,300 posts in the Punjab Police were being filled and appointment letters would be handed over to the selected candidates in the coming days.

Mann said 4,300 posts in the Punjab Police were being filled and appointment letters would be handed over to the selected candidates in the coming days.

The chief minister asserted that his government was committed to checking the brain drain from the state.

The chief minister asserted that his government was committed to checking the brain drain from the state.

Mann said the state government is working hard towards this end.

Mann said the state government is working hard towards this end.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.