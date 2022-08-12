51 lakh Punjab households to get free electricity from Sept 1: CM Bhagwant Mann

Last month, the Punjab cabinet accorded approval to giving 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state's 51 households will get zero electricity bills from September 1.
The Punjab CM on Friday dedicated 66 KV Butaari-Beas line to the people and said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide 600 units of free power per billing cycle to every section of society.
He said that due to this "pro-people initiative" 51 lakh households out of a total 74 lakh will get zero electricity bills from September.
Last month, the Punjab cabinet accorded approval to giving 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1.
The state has a two-month billing cycle for power supply.
Mann claimed that for the first time farmers of the state have got regular, uninterrupted, and surplus power.
On the 66 KV line, he said that this important line that will regularly illuminate 70 villages of the border districts had been hanging in fire for the last decade.
According to Mann, the total expenditure incurred on the project has been ₹4.40 crore. And added that the project will benefit more than 2 lakh consumers who will no longer have to face power cuts or overloading.
