51 mineral blocks including lithium and gold handed over to 11 state governments: Centre
- Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertains to gold and other blocks pertains to commodities lke potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the ministry said
NEW DELHI : As many as 51 potential mineral blocks including lithium and gold were handed over to 11 state governments, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.
