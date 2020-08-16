51 more COVID-19 cases in Arunachal take tally to 2,658

Of the 51 new cases, three were reported from the Capital Complex region, 17 from West Kameng, eight from Upper Subansiri, five from West Siang, three each from Changlang and Papumpare, two each from Lohit, East Siang, Namsai and East Kameng districts and one each from Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, he said.