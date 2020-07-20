Subscribe
51 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, tally rises to 10,854
51 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, tally rises to 10,854

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST PTI

  • Total tally in the city stands at around 10,800 with death toll rising to 399
  • 17 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in urban city while 23 were reported from rural parts of the district

AURANGABAD : The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose to 10,854 after 51 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, an official said.

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in the district, taking the toll to 399, he said.

Out of the 51 new cases, 17 were reported from Aurangabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district. The other 11 cases were found during rapid-antigen tests at checkposts set up by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

As of now, there are 4,314 active cases in the district, while 6,141 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

On Sunday night, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said out of the rapid-antigen tests conducted of 9,000 shopkeepers, milk dairy owners, meat shop owners, and fruit and vegetable vendors, 184 were so far found positive for coronavirus.

