5.1magnitude quake hits Arunachal Pradesh

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred around 21:51 hours at 1174 km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at 9.51 PM, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake jolted North of Pangin region at 1174 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at 9.51 PM, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake jolted North of Pangin region at 1174 km.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred around 21:51 hours at 1174 km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred around 21:51 hours at 1174 km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on March 24. The tremor occurred at 2:02 PM, as per the NCS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on March 24. The tremor occurred at 2:02 PM, as per the NCS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The epicentre was monitored at 32.24 degrees latitude and 75.96 degrees longitude, at a depth of 5 km, the NCS said.

The epicentre was monitored at 32.24 degrees latitude and 75.96 degrees longitude, at a depth of 5 km, the NCS said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}