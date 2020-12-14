Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >51st IFFI to be organized in Jan 2021 in a 'hybrid manner': Javadekar
Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (L) and Prakash Javadekar during the inauguration of International Coronavirus Short Film Festival, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi

51st IFFI to be organized in Jan 2021 in a 'hybrid manner': Javadekar

2 min read . 04:13 PM IST Written By Jahnavi Nidumolu

  • Registrations for IFFI have opened for the film festival that is slated to be held from 16-24 January, 2021
  • Speaking at the event, the I&B Minister said that the coronavirus crisis is on its way out and vaccines will be rolled out in the country soon

Prakash Javadekar, minister of Information & Broadcasting, said the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India will be organised in a hybrid manner. The event that will take place in Goa, can be witnessed online while the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the location with a smaller audience.

Prakash Javadekar, minister of Information & Broadcasting, said the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India will be organised in a hybrid manner. The event that will take place in Goa, can be witnessed online while the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the location with a smaller audience.

Speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival held in Delhi today, Javadekar also said that this edition of IFFI will include participation of 21 non-feature films.

Speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival held in Delhi today, Javadekar also said that this edition of IFFI will include participation of 21 non-feature films.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Registrations have opened for the film festival that is scheduled to start on January 16, 2021 up to January 24, 2021. The registrations will be conducted on a first-come-first serve basis to limited number of participants keeping in view the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

"The IFFI will mark 51st edition this year. The nine-day event will be observed from January 16-24, 2021," Subhash Phal Desai, Vice Chairperson of Entertainment Society of Goa.

This event was earlier scheduled to be held in November, this year but has been pushed to the above dates due to the pandemic.

Javadekar said that the Coronavirus crisis is on its way out and vaccines will be rolled out in the country soon. He also cautioned people to not let their guard down before a second dose of vaccine is administered and antibodied are created.

Further, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, union minister for minority affairs, congratulated Javadekar and the I&B ministry for creating awareness about the Coronavirus and its spread in India. Speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival, he also congratulated the jury and the organizers of the event for presenting a wide array of short films.

There were 2,800 films participating in the event held today from 108 countries. "The festival witnessing participation of 2,800 films from 108 countries on a single topic is an example of peoples' immense talent," Javadekar said.

With inputs from agencies

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.