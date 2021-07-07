An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Goalpara at 8.45 am today, said the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.





According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Haryana's Jhajjar and mild tremors were also felt in New Delhi and surrounding areas of the National Capital Region.

The earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm, the National Centre for Seismology informed."Earthquake of magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 and long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km , Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," they tweeted.

