52 new covid-19 cases reported in Telangana; patient recovery at 58%

Coronavirus (covid-19) continued to rise unabated in Telangana as 52 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, taking the state’s total tally to 1813. On the same day, 25 more people were also discharged from hospitals post recovery, while another person also died, taking the state’s covid-19 death toll to 49.

According to a bulletin from the Telangana government on Saturday, 33 out of the latest 52 cases were detected from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while the remaining 19 were detected among migrant workers and foreign evacuees who landed to the city earlier this month.

As of now, 696 covid-19 cases are currently active, while 1068 (58%) patients have so far recovered in total. The patient recovery in the state has dipped slightly as more number of cases are being reported on a daily basis. A day earlier on Friday, 62 persons had tested positive for the virus.

In Telangana, Hyderabad continues to be the most affected, as at least half or more of the cases being reported are from the capital city. So far in the state, 25 districts out of 33 haven’t reported any new covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, while Warangal (rural), Yadadri, and Wanaparthy districts haven’t reported any cases at all.

Moreover, in Warangal district, the police fished out nine corpses of migrants from a well between 21 and 22 May, of which six of the deceased persons belonged to one family. The district police first found four dead bodies in the well on 21 May, located in the premises of a gunny bag manufacturing godown, and another five on Friday.

The deceased whose bodies were found on 21 May were identified as Mohd Maqsood, his wife Nisha, their daughter Busra and her three-year-old son. The bodies of Maqsood’s sons Shabaz and Sohail, and three others were found in the well on 22 May. Two others among the remaining three are believed to be migrants from Bihar. The district police said that all of the family of six had migrated from West Bengal to Telangana in search of employment years ago.

In fact, on the day when the four bodies were found, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials concerned to ensure that no migrant worker should have to walk back home. Rao instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange trains and if need be, buses for the same.

Rao also appealed to migrant workers not walk back to their native places, stating that the state government would take the responsibility of transporting them to their native places. Over the past few weeks, scores of migrants have been walking back home from Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. The city police, in coordination with other officials have also been involved in sending back migrant workers in trains and buses over the last few days.

