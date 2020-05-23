52 new covid-19 cases reported in Telangana; patient recovery at 58%

The deceased whose bodies were found on 21 May were identified as Mohd Maqsood, his wife Nisha, their daughter Busra and her three-year-old son. The bodies of Maqsood’s sons Shabaz and Sohail, and three others were found in the well on 22 May. Two others among the remaining three are believed to be migrants from Bihar. The district police said that all of the family of six had migrated from West Bengal to Telangana in search of employment years ago.