52% of Kolkata citizens favour total lockdown for another month: Survey

52% of Kolkata citizens favour total lockdown for another month: Survey1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
Among the 2644-odd respondents in Kolkata, 52% were found to be in favour of a one-month complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Among the 2644-odd respondents in Kolkata, 52% were found to be in favour of a one-month complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19
KOLKATA : Nearly 52% of over 2,500 people surveyed in the city have favoured a complete lockdown for one more month, amid the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a study by a social media platform.
Nearly 52% of over 2,500 people surveyed in the city have favoured a complete lockdown for one more month, amid the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a study by a social media platform.
LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform which has Nadir Godrej, Anand Mahindra and R.C. Bhargava as members of its advisory board, recently conducted a survey in high virus load cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to find out what the residents there had to say about any further extension of lockdown.
LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform which has Nadir Godrej, Anand Mahindra and R.C. Bhargava as members of its advisory board, recently conducted a survey in high virus load cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to find out what the residents there had to say about any further extension of lockdown.
Among the 2644-odd respondents in Kolkata, 52% were found to be in favour of a one-month complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Of the 5,998 respondents in Delhi, 79% called for a complete lockdown.
In Mumbai, 64% of 5,412 people have also sought the same.
Chennai saw 61% of 5,232 respondents pitching for one-month lockdown.
India has so far recorded more than 3.3 lakh cases of COVID-19, with death toll having crossed the 9000-mark.
The country has undergone lockdown in four phases starting March 24.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated