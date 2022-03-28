This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
5,200 firms with credit exposure of over ₹5 cr declared as NPAs till Dec 2021: FinMin
1 min read.04:01 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The number of unique borrowers having aggregate credit exposure of ₹5 crore or more as companies and classified as NPA was 5,623 as of March 31, 2021, and 5,231 as of December 31, 2021, the ministry said
Over 5,200 companies having credit exposure of ₹5 crore or above were categorised as non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans on the banks' books as of December 31, 2021, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in Parliament today.
The Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) is tasked to collect, store, and disseminate credit data to lenders. Under this, banks are required to furnish credit information to CRILC on all their borrowers, having aggregate fund-based and non-fund based exposure of ₹5 crore and above.
Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) and All Indian Financial Institutions report certain credit information of all borrowers having aggregate credit exposure of ₹5 crore and above to the RBI, under its CRILC database, since the quarter ended June 2014.
A written statement said the RBI has informed that the details of properties attached under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2022, are not maintained at it. However, as per the RBI data, maintained since FY 2015-16, actions under the said Act has been initiated against 11.25 lakh borrowers by SCBs from FY16 to FY21.
The number of unique borrowers having aggregate credit exposure of ₹5 crore or more as companies and classified as NPA was 5,623 as of March 31, 2021, and 5,231 as of December 31, 2021.
On being asked if the government has any data on the number of suicides that took place as a result of non-availability of sufficient bank credit, rising interest rates, unauthorised private lending apps among others, he said there were a total of 5,213 cases related to suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
