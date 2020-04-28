MAHARASHTRA : 522 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 28 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 8,590. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,282 have recovered and 369 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 4662 of the total 8590 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3096 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

30 districts in Maharashtra have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 8590, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

