53% businesses in India are far from their digital transformation goals: Report

BENGALURU : 53% of businesses in India are far from realizing their digital transformation goals, according to the results of a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Dell.

The findings are based on a survey of more than 4,000 decision-makers from 45 countries globally, including 1,000 respondents from nine countries including India. The study builds on the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index research, which assesses the digital maturity of businesses around the globe.

The study revealed that 74% of businesses in India believe they are data-driven but only 24% in India testified to treating data as capital and prioritizing its use across the business.

71% of Indian businesses said they need more data, but 82% of them stated they have more data now than they can handle. Most said they believe in the data benefits of transitioning to an on-demand model, but only a few have made the move.

The results showed that 82% of businesses in India are yet to progress either their data technology and processes and/or their data culture and skills.

“At a time when businesses are under immense pressure to embrace digital transformation to accelerate customer service, they need to juggle getting more data in, as well as better mining the data that they have. Particularly now, with 44% globally and in APJ saying the pandemic significantly increased the amount of data they need to collect, store, and analyze," said Amit Midha, president, Asia Pacific and Japan and Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies.

Over the past 18 months, the on-demand sector has expanded, igniting a new wave of data-first, data-anywhere businesses. However, the number of businesses that have moved the majority of their applications and infrastructure to an as-a-service model is still at 24% India.

