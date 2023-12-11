53 Chinese foreign firms have established business in India, govt tells Parliament
A foreign company incorporated outside India can establish a place of business in the country after complying with the requirements of RBI regulations and other sectoral requirements.
At least 53 Chinese foreign companies established a place of business in India, and these firms maintained no specific data about business activities related to providing loans through apps, said the Corporate Affairs Ministry on December 11.
