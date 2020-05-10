BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed 53 new covid-19 positive cases on Sunday marking the highest single day spike. The first positive case was reported in Karnataka on 8 March.

Of the 53 new cases, 22 were reported in Belagavi district, eight each in Shivamogga and Bagalkote, seven in Uttara Kannada, three each in Kalaburagi and Bengaluru and one each in Davangere and Chikkaballpura district, according to the morning bulletin of the state health department.

Shivamogga, one of the few ‘corona-free’ districts in the state till now, recorded eight cases in a single day.

A 56-year old person woman from Bengaluru succumbed to the deadly virus taking the total number of casualties in the state to 32. The tally includes one covid-19 positive person who had committed suicide earlier.

The spike in positive cases on Sunday took the state's tally to 847 and threatens to derail BS Yediyurappa-led government’s plans to relax more restrictions and permit businesses to operate.

All the people who tested positive in Shivamogga, the home district of Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa, have a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat while most persons in Balgakote and Belagavi have a travel history to Ajmer Rajasthan. It remains to be clarified when these people returned since the nationwide lockdown has been in force since March.

