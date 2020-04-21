BENGAL : 53 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 21 in Bengal, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bengal to 392. Among the total people infected as on date, 73 have recovered and 12 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 255 of the total 392 cases reported in the state. Kolkata had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 105 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

15 districts in West Bengal have confirmed cases of Covid-19

West Bengal's 392 cases put it at number 12 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.