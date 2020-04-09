53 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 09 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 381. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

Coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan.

District-wise breakup is available for 173 of the total 381 cases reported in the state. Jaipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 54 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan.

Coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan's 381 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Number of coronavirus cases in India.

Number of coronavirus cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share Via